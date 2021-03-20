‘Keep Mercer Clean’ kicks off 40-day litter clean-up

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) What better way to kick off the new season than with a little bit of Spring Cleaning. Toward that end, volunteers started a 40-day campaign on Saturday to 'Keep Mercer Clean.'



Volunteer focused the first day's efforts on Eads Mill Road in Princeton between Pikeview High School and Brush Creek Falls.



While there, Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett gave a special shout out to the folks at Day Report, who have also been working diligently to clear trash off the roads.



"This is really about giving back to the community which most people don't get a chance to do. This is an award-winning program that's designed to get community volunteers out and say 'this isn't my trash, but it is my problem.' And that's what we all have to realize, everybody can make a difference."



Efforts to make the area more beautiful are just getting started. To volunteer, check out the organization's Facebook page for more details on dates, times, and locations. https://www.facebook.com/keepmercerclean