Kispert, Gonzaga roll past Norfolk State 98-55 in NCAAs

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Corey Kispert scored 15 of his 23 points by halftime and No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga beat Norfolk State 98-55 on Saturday night to open play in the NCAA Tournament. Anton Watson added 17 points off the bench for the unbeaten Bulldogs. Kispert made 8 of 12 shots and 6 of 9 3-pointers. The Zags shot 55.7% and made 14 of 27 3-pointers against the 16th-seeded Spartans. Devante Carter and Kyonze Chavis each scored 12 points to lead Norfolk State, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champions who earned this matchup by beating Appalachian State in the First Four.