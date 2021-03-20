Lawmakers question W.Va. Republican Party GOP Chairman pick

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) There was mounting concern on Saturday concern over the W.Va. Republican Party's chairman pick.



Dr. Mark Harris was elected last Saturday to fill the unexpired term of Melody Potter until July of 2022. Dr. Harris is the former Chief of Staff at the Beckley VA Medical Center who was in charge at the time when Dr. Jonathan Yates was federally charged with sexually abusing patients.



At a Senate Minority Press Conference on veterans' issues this week, Sen. Stephen Baldwin said he had recently heard complaints from veterans on the issue.



"Dr. Harris was dismissed from the VA for failing to lead and failing to protect veterans. Now, he's been elected to lead the West Virginia Republican Party. And now, I'm getting questions about this."



While Dr. Yates may now be behind bars, the VA hospital's troubles are far from over. Steve New, an attorney for 61 patients of the doctor, said the civil suit is just getting started, where the hospital's leadership will have to answer questions about how this was allowed to happen on their watch..



"From September of 2018 when the first complaints were lodged that Yates was engaging in misconduct, Harris, Stacey Vasquez, and other leaders at the VA allowed Yates to practice. I think that should be concerning if someone was included to be concerned about such things about a person in a position of authority."



New also questioned claims made by Harris around the election.



"I read after the state's chairman election, Harris said that things were followed 100 percent by the book and policy and protocol were followed. That is absolutely not true. We know VA policy was not followed and I look forward to the report from the Office of the VA Inspector General which will bear that out."