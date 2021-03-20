McBride, West Virginia beat Morehead State 84-67 in NCAAs

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Miles McBride scored 18 of his 30 points after halftime to help West Virginia pull away and beat Morehead State 84-67 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The win gave coach Bob Huggins his 900th career victory. McBride was terrific from the start and provided a steady offensive hand all night for the third-seeded Mountaineers in the Midwest Regional matchup. He finished 11 for 17 from the floor with six rebounds and six assists. DeVon Cooper scored 21 points to lead the 14th-seeded Eagles, who shot 52% but committed 18 turnovers.