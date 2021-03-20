Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cameron 71, Wood County Christian 48
Capital 75, Scott 73
Gilmer County 65, Richwood 55
Herbert Hoover 60, Westside 51
Magnolia 73, Brooke 66
Mercer Christian 54, Beth Haven Christian 44
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
George Washington 62, Woodrow Wilson 55
Hurricane 55, Scott 45
Martinsburg 75, Hedgesville 33
North Marion 57, Hampshire 37
Parkersburg South 54, Parkersburg 51
Ritchie County 34, Tyler Consolidated 25
Wayne 59, Point Pleasant 18
