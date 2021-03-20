Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

5:17 pm West Virginia sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cameron 71, Wood County Christian 48

Capital 75, Scott 73

Gilmer County 65, Richwood 55

Herbert Hoover 60, Westside 51

Magnolia 73, Brooke 66

Mercer Christian 54, Beth Haven Christian 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

George Washington 62, Woodrow Wilson 55

Hurricane 55, Scott 45

Martinsburg 75, Hedgesville 33

North Marion 57, Hampshire 37

Parkersburg South 54, Parkersburg 51

Ritchie County 34, Tyler Consolidated 25

Wayne 59, Point Pleasant 18

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

