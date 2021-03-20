Sunny and seasonable to close out the weekend, with increasing fire danger

Spring officially started at 5:37 AM Saturday morning and we could not have asked for a better first day of spring.

High pressure was able to take strong hold of the area, providing plenty of sunshine. Meanwhile temperatures were right around average for this time of year, most spots rising into the low-mid 50s.

We will remain quiet overnight, with mostly clear skies and chilly conditions. Most spots tonight will fall into the 20s and low 30s tonight, as the mostly clear skies will allow for good radiational cooling tonight. Which means the solar radiation we saw throughout the day will easily escape into the atmosphere, cooling us down quickly.

High pressure will slowly slide east over the next couple of days, keeping us mostly sunny and dry into at least Monday. We will also be quite breezy to close out the weekend as well.

RH stands for "Relative Humidity"

With the combination of dry weather and stronger winds, fire danger will increase throughout the weekend and into the work week. Please be sure to follow spring fire season rules as shown above. Click here for more information on spring fire season in both Virginia and West Virginia.

Sunday will bring more sunny and seasonable weather to the two Virginias. Winds will be more out of the southeast Sunday afternoon, which will allow temperatures to be slightly warmer to close out the weekend. Most spots will see highs get into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Sunday night will be chilly, as temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and low-mid 30s, with mostly clear skies and dry conditions continuing.

We will remain dry, sunny and seasonable into Monday and Tuesday, with highs near the 60 degree mark. When can we expect those rain chances to return? Details in your full forecast tonight at 6 and 11 on WVVA-NBC.