UN says 8 children killed, 33 wounded this month in Yemen

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. children’s agency says that a surge of fighting in war-torn Yemen has been particularly brutal for children this month, with at least eight killed and 33 wounded. Philippe Duamelle, UNICEF’s representative to Yemen, says the casualties happened in several areas including the provinces of Taiz and Hodeida, where fighting between forces of the internationally recognized government and Houthi rebels has intensified. He said the toll could be higher. Duamelle said the U.N. condemns the attacks in “the strongest possible terms,” adding that children and families are often paying a heavy price for the conflict. He said attacks had targeted a school and a hospital in Taiz.