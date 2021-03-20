VMI beats Samford in OT for first 4-0 start since 1981

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Reece Udinski connected with Jakob Herres in overtime and then Michael Jackson for a two-point conversion, giving VMI a 38-37 victory over Samford for its first 4-0 start since 1981. Udinski, who is transferring to Maryland after the spring season, completed 40 of 57 passes for 353 yards, three touchdowns and one interception — to outduel Liam Welch, who had a school record 570 yards passing with four touchdowns. Welch found an open Montrell Washington for a 13-yard reception to open the overtime scoring. Udinski answered on fourth down with a pass to the right side of the end zone and Herres outjumped a defender to set up Jackson’s winning catch over the middle.