West Virginia fire kills 2 as bystanders rush in

SPENCER, W.Va. (AP) — Two people died in a West Virginia house fire as bystanders rushed in to pull people out. The fire early Saturday morning in Roane County was reported by a neighbor and an off-duty sheriff’s deputy. The two bystanders were able to open the front door and get a man and woman out of the home. Fire officials say the male victim who was pulled from the home later died. Crews found another male victim in the fire debris. The female victim was transported to a burn center in Cabell County.