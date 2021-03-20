WVU pulls away from Morehead State for NCAA Tournament First Round victory

(WVVA) - The third-seeded Mountaineers closed out Morehead State late to advance to the NCAA Tournament Second Round on Friday night, winning 84-67.

The teams teams battled back and forth in the first half, with the Eagles taking the lead a pair of times at 20-19 and 23-22.

It was three-point shooting that kept the 14-seed in the fight early. Morehead State finished shooting 52 percent (10-of-19) from behind the arc.

But, Bob Huggins and the Mountaineers were efficient in most aspects of the game. The team shot 51 percent from the floor, 50 percent from three-point range (9-of-18) and knocked down 11-of-15 free throws.

WVU played perhaps its best pressure defense of the entire year, as well, Huggins said after the game. The squad came up with ten steals, while forcing 18 Eagles turnovers.

In his first NCAA Tournament performance, Deuce McBride poured in 30 points and added six rebounds and six assists. After a slow start, Derek Culver settled and finished with 12 points and seven boards.

Freshman Jalen Bridges (15 points) and Sean McNeil (13 points) also finished in double figures.

Morehead State was paced by the guard duo of DeVon Cooper and Skyelar Potter, who combined to scored 39 points on 9-of-14 shooting from behind the arc.

The Mountaineers will turn their attention to the Second Round, where they will face eleventh-seeded Syracuse. The Orange pulled off the upset over No. 6 San Diego State on Friday night, thanks to 30 points from guard Buddy Boeheim.

Tip-off time is still TBD.