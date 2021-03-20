Yemen rebels admit tear gas behind fire at migrant detention

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels have broken their silence on the cause of a fire that tore through a detention center for migrants earlier this month, killing at least 45 people, mostly Ethiopian migrants. The rebels acknowledged on Saturday that guards fired three tear gas canisters into a crowded hangar in the capital, Sanaa, trying to end a protest by the migrants. A statement by the rebel-run Interior Minister said at least 11 men from the security forces were detained over the incident, along with a number of senior officials who would be tried before court. The migrant community in Sanaa has called for an international probe into the tragedy.