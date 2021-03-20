Zibanejad scores late, Rangers end Capitals’ win streak at 7

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored the go-ahead goal with 2:32 left, Keith Kinkaid made 28 saves and the New York Rangers beat the Washington Capitals 3-1 to snap the NHL’s longest winning streak at seven. New York has won three of four games against East Division-leading Washington this season. Pavel Buchnevich also scored for the Rangers. Alex Ovechkin appeared to be playing through some discomfort but stayed in the game. Washington lost for the first since March 5 at Boston.