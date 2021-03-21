2nd Canadian to go on trial in China on spying charges

BEIJING (AP) — A Beijing court is expected to put on trial a second Canadian citizen held for more than two years on spying charges in apparent retaliation for Canada’s arrest of a senior executive of Huawei. The trial Monday of analyst and former diplomat Michael Kovrig follows an initial hearing in the case of entrepreneur Michael Spavor on Friday. Canadian diplomats were refused access to Spavor’s trial and have been told both hearings would be held behind closed doors. The government has provided almost no information about the accusations against the two, but a newspaper run by the ruling Communist Party alleges they collaborated in stealing state secrets and sending them abroad.