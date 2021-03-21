Skip to Content

AP sources: Iran threatens US Army base and top general

Iran has made threats against an Army base in the nation’s capital and against the Army’s vice chief of staff. That’s according to two senior U.S. intelligence officials who weren’t authorized to publicly discuss national security matters and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The threats are one reason the Army has pushed for more security around Fort McNair, which sits alongside Washington’s bustling Waterfront District. City leaders are fighting the Army’s plan to add a wide buffer zone from the shore of the Washington Channel. That plan would cut off access to as much as half the width of the busy waterway. 

