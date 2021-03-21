Buddy Boeheim gets dad back to Sweet 16 as Syracuse tops WVU

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Boeheim carried his father, Jim, to the Hall of Fame coach’s 20th Sweet 16 appearance, scoring 22 of his 25 points after halftime to lead 11th-seeded Syracuse past third-seeded West Virginia 75-72 in the NCAA Tournament. Jim Boeheim’s Orange got the better of another legend, Bob Huggins, in the second March Madness meeting between coaches with at least 900 Division I victories. Huggins won No. 900 when West Virginia beat Morehead State in the first round on Friday. Boeheim got his 982nd at Huggins’ expense. Syracuse advanced to face second-seeded Houston or 10th-seeded Rutgers in a Midwest Regional semifinal. Sean McNeil scored 23 points to lead the Mountaineers.