Fleeing coup, Myanmar refugees in India seek asylum

MIZORAM, India (AP) — Several Myanmar police officers who fled to India after defying army orders to shoot opponents of last month’s coup are urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to not repatriate them and provide them political asylum on humanitarian grounds. Indian villagers in Mizoram state have given shelter to 34 police personnel and one firefighter. Estimates say hundreds from Myanmar have entered India, but officials haven’t disclosed any official figures. Myanmar wants India to return the police officers. India’s Home Ministry has told four of its border states to prevent refugees from entering India except on humanitarian grounds.