Floor vote ahead for bill placing limits on transgender participation in youth sports

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) The West Virginia House of Delegates could consider as early as this week a bill that would place limits on the ways transgender athletes can participate in middle and high school sports.



The legislation requires that a student's birth certificate be the determining factor when it comes to athletic competition. In those cases where a birth certificate is not available, the legislation says the student must obtain a doctor's note indicating the student's gender based on their reproductive anatomy.



"The only thing it does is says whatever sex you're born with is how you're going to play sports. It doesn't give an advantage to male or female...it just says whatever you're born with is how you're going to play the sport," explained Del. Christopher Toney, (R) Raleigh County, 31st Dist.



The legislation has drawn fire from Fairness West Virginia, a non-profit aimed at protecting the rights of LGBTQ individuals -- saying the bill is incredibly harmful in that it "targets vulnerable children."



The measure has passed in both the House Judiciary and Education committees and could get a floor vote this week.