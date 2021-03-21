Gondrezick leads No. 17 West Virginia women into 2nd round

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kysre Gondrezick scored 26 points, Esmery Martinez had a double-double and 17th-ranked West Virginia used a couple of big runs to race past Lehigh 77-53 in the opening round of the women’s NCAA Tournament. The Mountaineers, the four-seed in the Hemisfair Region, closed the third quarter with 16 straight points to ensure a meeting with fifth-seeded Georgia Tech on Tuesday. Kirsten Deans scored 19 points with eight rebounds and five assists for West Virginia and Martinez scored 16 points with 11 rebounds, both shooting 7-of-10 from the field. Emma Grothaus scored 14 points for the Mountain Hawks.