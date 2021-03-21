Government attack on hospital in northwestern Syria kills 5

BEIRUT (AP) — Rescuers and activists say artillery shells fired from government areas have hit a hospital in a rebel-controlled town in northwestern Syria, killing at least five civilians and wounding medical staff. The shells landed Sunday at the entrance and in the courtyard of the hospital in Atareb, a town in rural western Aleppo. That’s according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The hospital is located underground to avoid targeting in the conflict-prone area. Rescuers say a child and a woman were among those killed. Attacks on hospitals are common in the 10-year Syria conflict.