Infections continue to climb in Turkey amid relaxed measures

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s weekly regional COVID-19 figures keep increasing as the country keeps relaxed restrictions in place for now. Health ministry statistics released late Saturday showed the rate of infection as more than 251 cases per 100,000 in Istanbul, the country’s largest city. That’s an increase of 41% since last week. Turkey’s president announced this week that relaxed restrictions, like in-restaurant dining and reduced curfews, would continue “for some more time” despite rising infections, but said tougher measures could be brought back. Facing an economic downturn, the government has been under pressure from business owners to resume operations during the pandemic.