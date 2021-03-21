Kansas hoping to get Jalen Wilson back for NCAA Round 2

Kansas is hoping Jalen Wilson can shake off the quarantine rust as well as David McCormack. Meanwhile, two Virginia teams with COVID-19 issues of their own made early exits in the West Region. The return of McCormack helped propel the third-seeded Jayhawks into Monday’s second-round matchup with Southern California. Wilson is on a tight timetable to make it back in time for Round 2. Kansas’s leading rebounder is scheduled to finish his quarantine period on Sunday. The regional got a shakeup when positive COVID-19 tests for VCU forced a no-contest with Oregon, moving the Ducks into the next round. And another one came hours later when No. 13 seed Ohio eliminated No. 4 Virginia with a 62-58 victory.