Man injured after falling off horse while fleeing police

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia authorities say a wanted man was seriously injured when he fell off the horse while fleeing police and was hit by a police vehicle. Police responded to an intersection in downtown Lynchburg around 7:45 p.m. Saturday regarding a wanted individual who was riding a horse. The man fled on his horse but fell off about 15 minutes later while officers were attempting to stop him. One of the officers accidentally struck the man with a vehicle as he was lying in the road. The man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The horse was not injured.