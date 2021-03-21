More sunny and seasonable weather for Monday, but fire danger will remain high

High pressure continues to dominate the region, providing sunny and dry conditions across the viewing area.

Anticipate clear skies and quiet conditions to continue into the evening and overnight hours Sunday. Temperatures will fall quickly tonight, with lows dropping into the upper 20s and low-mid 30s.

High pressure will slide slowly eastward throughout the day on Monday, keeping sunny, dry and seasonable weather around to start the work week. Highs Monday will be in the upper 50s and low-mid 60s.

Although the weather will be fantastic for Monday, we are still monitoring the threat for fires to easily spread throughout the day. This is as dry and breezy conditions will allow for high fire danger.





Remember to follow the spring fire season laws as shown above.

We will see a little bit more moisture building into the two Virginias into Monday night, which will allow for a few more clouds. Temperatures will stay right around the 40 degree mark overnight Monday.

We will stay mainly dry through at least Tuesday, but what can we expect through mid and late week? Your full 10-day forecast tonight at 6 and 11 on WVVA News.