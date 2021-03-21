‘Second Chance at Life Act’ advances in W.Va. House of Delegates

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) New legislation in the West Virginia House of Delegates aims to change the way medical professionals talk about what's commonly referred to as the 'abortion pill.'

The Second Chance at Life Act was passed out of the House Health and Human Resources Committee on Tuesday. The measure requires a patient undergoing a medication-induced abortion to be informed that it may be possible to stop the abortion after the first pill.



The first pill involves blocking the hormone progesterone while the second pill causes the uterus to contract and expel the embryo.



"A patient can take a medication in the form of two pills. You take the first one, wait, and then take the second one. All this bill does is require the doctor to inform the patient that if you do change your mind, you don't have to take the second pill and can reverse the effects of the first pill," said Del. Austin Haynes, (R) Fayette County, 32nd Dist.



The legislation also requires the DHHR to post information about how to stop the procedure.