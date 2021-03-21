State TV: Explosion kills 1, wounds 3 in southeastern Iran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — State TV is reporting that an explosion has killed one person and wounded three others in the restive southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchistan. TV called the explosion Sunday in a square in the city of Saravan a “blind terroristic action” that killed a pedestrian. It wasn’t immediately clear who was behind the apparent attack. Sistan and Baluchistan province is a well-worn trafficking route for drugs and petrol and has been the scene of occasional clashes between Iranian government forces and various militant groups. The province, bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan, is also where a Sunni separatist group affiliated with al-Qaida and known as Jeish al-Adl, or Army of Justice, operates.