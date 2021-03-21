Texas upset again as Smart fails to recapture March glory

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Shaka Smart pulled off one of the most memorable Cinderella runs in NCAA Tournament history, taking VCU from the First Four to the Final Four in 2011. But as Texas coach, Smart is 1-3 in three tournament appearances during his six seasons. Twice his Longhorns have been knocked out in the first round by mid-majors with improbable last-second finishes. Texas was bounced from the NCAA Tournament as a No. 3 seed Saturday night, 53-52 by Abilene Christian, in a turnover-filled performance that left the Longhorns stunned. A lot of Texas fans think Smart has been a disappointment in Austin, and wonder if he’s worth the $3.2 million salary. Longhorns guard Matt Coleman defended his coach after the painful loss.