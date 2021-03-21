Thai police use tear gas, rubber bullets to break up protest

BANGKOK (AP) — Police in the Thai capital have used water cannons, tear gas and rubber bullets to break up a rally by pro-democracy protesters, leaving more than 30 injured and at least 32 detained. The protesters are calling for the release of detained activists, constitutional changes and reform of the nation’s monarchy. The rally Saturday outside Bangkok’s Grand Palace was a continuation of student-led protests that have rattled Thailand’s traditional establishment, which is fiercely opposed to change, especially with regard to the monarchy. About 1,000 demonstrators managed to break through a barrier made of shipping containers outside the ceremonial palace stacked two high. Police behind the containers responded first with warnings and then by shooting water cannons and rubber bullets.