West Virginia state lawmaker tests positive for coronavirus

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A member of the West Virginia House of Delegates has contracted the coronavirus and is under quarantine. Raleigh County Republican Brandon Steele tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. He chairs the House Government Organization Committee. Steele addressed legislation in the House chambers without a mask on Friday. Delegates are allowed to remove their masks when recognized to speak. A statement from the House says virus testing will be offered at the state Capitol starting Monday, including a drive-thru option.