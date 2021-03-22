20 tons of frozen fish left floundering after Beltway crash

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A tractor-trailer hauling more than 20 tons of frozen fish crashed on the Capital Beltway in northern Virginia. The Virginia Department of Transportation said the crash occurred on the beltway’s Outer Loop during Monday afternoon rush hour in Tysons Corner near the Leesburg Pike exit. The trailer went off the road, and for a while a wrecker blocked three lanes of traffic trying to right the trailer. VDOT said the trailer was breached and the 41,000 pounds of fish inside was therefore unsalvageable. At that point the wrecker was called off temporarily to allow rush hour traffic to flow.