A bit more cloud cover, and spotty showers on the way for Tuesday

As high pressure sits to our northeast, and low pressure sits to our southeast, onshore wind flow will bring more moisture into our area overnight. While we look rain free, expect increasing clouds as we head into the overnight hours. Low will fall into the 40s overnight.

As easterly wind flow continues to develop into Tuesday, we'll see mostly cloudy skies tomorrow, especially along and east of I-77. A few breaks of sun and slightly warmer temps will be possible far west of I-77, where winds are coming down the mountains, allowing the air to compress and dry out on the other side of the interstate.

Highs tomorrow for most will be a tad cooler than today, in the mid to upper 50s for most. A few low 60s will still be possible across the Coalfields. Low temps will stay mild thanks to the cloud cover, in the upper 40s and low 50s Tuesday night.

A bit more sun and warmer temps look possible by midweek as southerly wind flow develops. Highs look to top off in the 60s and low 70s Wednesday. Another frontal system could bring a renewed chance of widespread rain and thunderstorms to the area by Thursday-Friday. Stay tuned!