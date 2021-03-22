Asian trading mixed after Fed ends emergency measures

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are trading mixed, as sentiment was shaken by the U.S. Federal Reserve’s announcement that it will end some of the emergency measures put in place last year to help the financial industry deal with the pandemic. Japan’s benchmark fell, South Korea’s index was little changed, while Australian and Chinese shares rose Monday. Stocks closed mostly lower on Wall Street last week. In Tokyo trading, major stocks fell nearly across the board, including those of automakers like Toyota and Honda, whose earnings get a boost from a healthy U.S. economy.