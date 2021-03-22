Austin police name interim chief, start national search

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin’s city manager says a nationwide search for a new police chief is underway. The announcement Monday follows the retirement of former Austin Police Chief Brian Manley amid a reckoning over racial injustice and use of force in law enforcement. Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk says Assistant Chief Joseph Chacon has been appointed as interim chief during the search. Cronk says the search for a permanent replacement starts immediately and will include community input. Cronk said he hopes to appoint a new chief by August.