Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department to host drive thru vaccine clinic

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department announced they will be hosting a drive thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, March 24 beginning at 9 a.m.

The clinic is first come, first served. No appointment is required.

Essential workers, people over 50 and those over 16 with preexisting conditions will be able to get in line to receive a Pfizer vaccine.

The gates for the clinic will open at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday and the line will begin on Grey Flats Road.

Once on site, more information can be accessed by tuning to 107.9FM.

