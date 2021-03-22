Concord baseball drops doubleheader to Wheeling

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mountain Lions played their first games of the young season at Anderson Field the afternoon, but came up empty in the win column.

The visiting Cardinals of Wheeling took both games of the scheduled doubleheader on Monday.

In Game 1, Concord jumped out to a 5-1 lead through four innings, but a solo home run from Wheeling's Luis Dominguez in the seventh sent things into extras. The Cardinals would tack on three runs in the ninth to win it 8-5.

Four Mountain Lions registered an RBI in Game 1.

CU, once again, had a lead in Game 2, only to see it slip away late. Eddie Black slapped an RBI single into left field to put his team up 5-3.

However, the Cardinals scored at least two runs in each of the remaining four innings to win, 13-6. Jack Skantze finished 2-for-4 with 4 RBI in the win.

Concord's Evan Antonellis was 3-for-3 with 2 RBI and a run scored in the loss.

The Mountain Lions (0-5) will host West Liberty on Tuesday for another afternoon doubleheader.