Eight activists jailed in Shenzhen to return to Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — Eight activists detained at sea as they sought to flee Hong Kong by speedboat have finished serving jail sentences in China and are expected to be handed over Monday to authorities in Hong Kong, where they may face further prosecution. The group will return to Hong Kong in batches. The eight are part of a larger group of 12 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists and protesters who were detained at sea last year during an ill-fated attempt to reach self-ruled Taiwan. They are believed to have feared prosecution in Hong Kong due to their involvement in anti-government protests. It is not clear if the eight activists will also be charged in Hong Kong upon their return.