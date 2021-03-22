Honduran drug trafficker convicted in US trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A Honduran man has been convicted of drug trafficking in U.S. federal court in a trial that also raised allegations against Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernández. A jury found Geovanny Fuentes Ramírez guilty Monday on all counts, including conspiracy to traffic cocaine, arms possession and conspiracy to use arms. Witnesses in the two-week trial told of Hernández accepting bribes from Fuentes Ramírez and other drug traffickers from his time as a presidential candidate up through at least 2019. Hernández has repeatedly denied any connection to drug traffickers and he has not been charged with any crime.