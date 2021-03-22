Hungary approves 2 more vaccines from outside EU amid spike

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary has issued emergency approval to two more COVID-19 vaccines from outside the European Union’s procurement program. Hungary’s medicines regulator on Sunday authorized the use of the Convidecia produced by Chinese company CanSino Biologics,, and to India’s Covishield, the Indian version of the British-Swedish AstraZeneca jab. The actions brought the number of vaccines authorized in Hungary to seven. The Hungarian government has criticized the speed of the EU’s vaccine rollout. Hungary was the first EU country to approve Chinese and Russian-made vaccines, and now has the second-highest vaccination rate in the 27-member bloc. A recent surge in infections has contributed to Hungary having the world’s fastest-growing per capita death rate in the last week.