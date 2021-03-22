In Myanmar’s hinterland, army uproots ethnic Karen villagers

BANGKOK (AP) — In the jungles of southeast Myanmar, the army was shooting and otherwise oppressing civilians long before last month’s military coup. This largely unseen repression continues even now. An army offensive has driven as many as 8,000 ethnic Karen people to flee their homes in what aid groups say is the worst upheaval there for nearly 10 years. They’re now living in the jungle, with fears growing for their health and security, and no prospect of an early return. The crisis in the borderlands is a reminder of the brutal force Myanmar’s military has long used against civilians, and in particular the country’s ethnic minorities.