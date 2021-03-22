Indiana women hold VCU to 32 points in 1st round of NCAAs

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Grace Berger scored 13 of her 20 points in the first half, Ali Patberg scored 12 of her 17 after halftime, and No. 4 seed Indiana held 13th-seeded VCU to 24.1% shooting in a 63-32 victory in the opening round of the women’s NCAA Tournament. Indiana faces the winner of Gonzaga-Belmont in the second round. Berger scored all but nine of Indiana’s first-half points as both teams struggled from the floor, shooting below 34%. Mackenzie Holmes, Patberg and Berger each made a basket in the second quarter, that ended with each team scoring just six points. It was Holmes’ turn in the fourth, scoring six points in the opening four minutes as the Hoosiers ran away with it during a 22-3 quarter.