Israeli election seen as referendum on divisive Netanyahu

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israelis vote Tuesday in their fourth parliamentary election in just two years. Once again, the race boils down to a referendum on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu, who has served as prime minister for the past 12 years, hopes voters will reward him for leading the country’s successful coronavirus vaccine rollout and his diplomatic outreach to the Arab world. His challengers have highlighted his earlier missteps in the coronavirus strategy, his reliance on divisive religious and ultra-nationalist allies and his ongoing corruption trial. Opinion polls forecast an extremely tight race Tuesday. That raises the possibility of continued deadlock and even an unprecedented fifth consecutive election. Yet Netanyahu appears to hold a slight advantage.