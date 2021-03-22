James Monroe takes boys Class A clash, Lady Tigers top cross-town rival

(WVVA) - The Mavericks held on in Charmco for a Top-5 win in boys Class A, while the Princeton girls downed PikeView on their home court.

No. 4 James Monroe arrived at No. 5 Greenbrier West with an unblemished record a fought to keep it that way, winning 69-64 on Monday night. The Mavericks' Shad Sauvage and Greenbrier West's Brandon Oscar each finished with 16 points.

The Mavs move to 6-0 on the year, while the Cavs drop to 2-3.

In the girls game, Tracy Raban led PikeView to face her former team, Princeton. The Lady Tigers ramped up the defensive pressure to grab a quick lead and never looked back, winning 63-40.

OTHER SCORES:

Wyoming East 73, Bluefield 35 (Girls)

Shady Spring 77, Wyoming East 60 (Boys)

Meadow Bridge 56, Summers Co. 48 (Boys)