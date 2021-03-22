Justices seem ready to rule against unions in farm case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court appears ready to side with two California agriculture businesses that want to bar labor organizers from their property. It’s a case that could be another blow to unions. The justices were hearing arguments Monday in a case involving a California labor regulation that grants unions access to farms and other agriculture businesses in order to organize workers. Businesses are supposed to be notified before organizers arrive, and organizers are supposed to come during non-work times like lunch and before and after work. But the court’s six conservative justices in particular suggested California’s regulation likely goes too far.