Lawyer clears Scotland’s leader of misleading lawmakers

LONDON (AP) — A senior lawyer says Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon did not mislead lawmakers or act improperly over sexual harassment allegations against her predecessor. In his report into a scandal that is roiling Scottish politics, James Hamilton concluded that Sturgeon did not breach the code of conduct for government ministers. Sturgeon would have faced intense pressure to resign if she was found to have broken the ministerial code. Hamilton’s probe centers on the Scottish government’s handling of sexual harassment allegations against Alex Salmond, who served as Scotland’s first minister before Sturgeon took office in 2014. A second inquiry by a committee of Scottish lawmakers, is due to publish a report on Tuesday.