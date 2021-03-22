Lawyer Lee Merritt says he’ll run for Texas attorney general

DALLAS (AP) — A prominent Dallas attorney who has represented the families of Black people killed by police officers says he is running for Texas attorney general. Civil rights lawyer Lee Merritt announced over the weekend that he plans to challenge Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton. Merritt said Saturday on Twitter that “Texas deserves an attorney general that will fight for the constitutional rights of all citizens.” It is unclear whether he will seek or receive support from the state Democratic party. People seeking to run for Texas attorney general cannot file candidacy papers for months. But the 2022 election has dawn early attention following new criminal allegations against Paxton, who has denied any wrongdoing.