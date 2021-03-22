Mercer Co. Health Dept. upcoming vaccine clinics

BLUEFIELD, W.v. (WVVA) -- The Mercer County Health Department will be conducting four second-dose Pfizer vaccine clinics the week of March 21st.

These vaccine clinics will take place at the Karen Preservati Center and will be appointment only.

The Mercer County Health Department has received a list from Everbridge of over 450 seniors that are 80 and above that are registered. The individuals have not been vaccinated.

The health department will contact each registered individual at the number: (304) 324 8367.