MET MONDAY: Why are ‘controlled burns’ needed?

Note that some videos seen in this story are not all from controlled burns.

During the spring and fall fire seasons across the two Virginias, there are certain days where the fire danger is high, including days where dry air and strong winds are combined.

It's on these days that outdoor burning is highly frowned upon. However, it may seem counter-intuitive, but the people who fight forest fires actually use these days to burn according to the Virginia Department of Forestry.

"It's a natural part of the landscape, I mean fire has always been here well before we started suppressing fire." Jon Perry, Forest Technician | Virginia Department of Forestry

This controlled burn, also labeled as a prescribed burn was set in Craig County, Virginia.

The columns of smoke from this fire crossed the state line, prompting viewers from Monroe and Summers counties to send photos of the hazy conditions from the smoke. Perry said these prescribed fires is a forest management technique.

"That is going to be things like wildlife habitat production, trying to manage for like native warm season grasses and wildflowers. Trying to get rid of invasive species, it could be for like pine planting and hardwood management." Jon Perry, Forest Technician | Virginia Department of Forestry

Controlled burns live up to the label because it takes a lot of planning to make sure the fire stays under control. Which begins with the location of where the they want to start it.

"We will go out and look at it and determine what the fuel conditions are, what the weather conditions are going to be, and what the terrain influences are going to be. And from there be have a plethora of tools available for us to build control lines and also to ignite and control the fire." Jon Perry, Forest Technician | Virginia Department of Forestry

Perry concedes that the main disadvantage from these prescribed burns is the smoke that they produce. They can cause air quality issues for some and even visibility issues on the road. He adds if you see smoke, you should reduce your speed or call 9-1-1 if you feel it needs to be reported.

The West Virginia Division of Forestry rarely utilizes the controlled burn to manage their woodlands. But municipal firefighters in Princeton say when the general public lights any controlled burn on their property, safety should be top of mind.

"We always instruct people to have at least a fifty foot clearance between any structures. That way in case anything does happen to get out of hand there is a safe space. The fires have to be attended at all times by someone. And we always recommend have a water source." Capt. Matthew Mould, Princeton City Fire Dept.

For more information on controlled and or prescribed burning, click here.