Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
James Monroe 69, Greenbrier West 64
Man 64, Tolsia 41
Meadow Bridge 56, Summers County 48
Mercer Christian 77, Teays Valley Christian 64
Musselman 65, Hampshire 41
Parkersburg South 49, South Charleston 38
Riverside 70, Ripley 68
Webster County 83, Clay County 69
Williamstown 73, Cameron 42
Wirt County 56, Wood County Christian 43
Wyoming East 77, Shady Spring 60
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cameron 66, Clay-Battelle 35
Hurricane 69, Lincoln County 58
Keyser 59, Bishop Walsh, Md. 29
Mercer Christian 53, Teays Valley Christian 42
Preston 65, Liberty Harrison 20
Princeton 63, PikeView 40
Ritchie County 48, Magnolia 31
St. Marys 64, Wheeling Central 51
Wayne 58, Scott 37
Wyoming East 73, Bluefield 35
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/