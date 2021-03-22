Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

10:40 pm West Virginia sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

James Monroe 69, Greenbrier West 64

Man 64, Tolsia 41

Meadow Bridge 56, Summers County 48

Mercer Christian 77, Teays Valley Christian 64

Musselman 65, Hampshire 41

Parkersburg South 49, South Charleston 38

Riverside 70, Ripley 68

Webster County 83, Clay County 69

Williamstown 73, Cameron 42

Wirt County 56, Wood County Christian 43

Wyoming East 77, Shady Spring 60

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cameron 66, Clay-Battelle 35

Hurricane 69, Lincoln County 58

Keyser 59, Bishop Walsh, Md. 29

Mercer Christian 53, Teays Valley Christian 42

Preston 65, Liberty Harrison 20

Princeton 63, PikeView 40

Ritchie County 48, Magnolia 31

St. Marys 64, Wheeling Central 51

Wayne 58, Scott 37

Wyoming East 73, Bluefield 35

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

