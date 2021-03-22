New this Week: ‘Tina,’ ‘Runaway Bunny’ & ‘City on a Hill’

This week’s new entertainment releases includes new music from Carrie Underwood and Evanescence, as well as a documentary in which Tina Turner surveys her tumultuous and extraordinary life. “Tina,” which debuts Saturday on HBO and HBO Max, includes intimate interviews with the 81-year-old “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” along with previously unseen footage, audio tapes and personal photos. There’s more music in HBO Max’s animated adaptation of “The Runaway Bunny,” which includes performances by Tracee Ellis Ros, Mariah Carey, Roseanne Cash and Ziggy Marley. More adult fare is available on season two of Showtime’s “City on a Hill,” starring Kevin Bacon tackling a drug violence-riddled federal housing project.