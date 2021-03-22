Skip to Content

State offers students free help applying for financial aid

11:17 am Virginia news from the Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor says the state is offering free help to students and their families to apply for college financial aid. Gov. Ralph Northam’s office said in a statement Monday that the coronavirus pandemic has lead to a decline in completion rates of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA. Students and families can go to virginiacan.org/fafsa to schedule a virtual meeting until June 30. Virginia has seen 4,300 fewer high school seniors complete the FAFSA. That’s a drop of nearly 10 percent compared to last year. The decline also mirrors the nine percent drop in FAFSA completion rates across the country. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content