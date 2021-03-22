Sunny skies stay with us to start the work week

High pressure remains parked up to our northeast which will keep us dry. Low pressure off the coast of the Carolinas will give us a southeasterly component today.

Fair skies are in the forecast all day today. We are off to a cool start, but we will warm up nicely this afternoon. Highs will head into the upper 50s and 60s. Winds will be breezy at times though. Expect wind gusts to hit around 15-20 MPH.

Where we are continuing with dry conditions today we still need to be mindful of burning outdoors. A limited fire weather risk is over our viewing are today.

Tonight winds will still be considered breezy, but we are staying dry. Low temperatures will fall into the 30s and 40s. Clouds will increase overnight allowing our Tuesday to be a mix of partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will continue to gain in strength for Tuesday. Gusts will hit anywhere from 20-30 MPH at times. Temperatures tomorrow will be roughly the same as today.

Spotty showers are possible later tomorrow afternoon and during the evening. Not everyone will see rain.

Few showers are still possible on Wednesday, but a strong frontal system will move in to close the work week. Still need to get timing right, but for now we have the majority of showers (and even some thunderstorms) to move in Thursday and Friday.